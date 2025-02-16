Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RRGB FY2024 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 3.3 %
RRGB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.61.
Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 526,016 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 151,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
