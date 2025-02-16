Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Eversource Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.