Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 1.5 %

EXEL opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after buying an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 1,907,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.