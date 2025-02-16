Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

