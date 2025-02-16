Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

