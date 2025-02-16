Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

FSLY stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares in the company, valued at $38,368,125. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock worth $2,287,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 308.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 118.7% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

