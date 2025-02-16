Financial Analysis: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Wealth Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $8.53 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Wealth Solutions $7.02 billion 1.26 $796.00 million $0.31 196.45

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.11% 0.15% 0.01%

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.