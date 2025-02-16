Financial Analysis: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67 Insulet 0 2 13 0 2.87

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $277.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Insulet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Insulet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.52 $28.51 million $0.65 26.66 Insulet $1.70 billion 11.60 $206.30 million $5.84 48.04

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56% Insulet 21.22% 27.98% 9.16%

Summary

Insulet beats Tactile Systems Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

