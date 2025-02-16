Financial Review: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amer Sports 0 4 11 1 2.81

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Worldwide and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $28.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.59%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Amer Sports”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amer Sports $4.37 billion 3.88 -$208.60 million ($0.14) -221.38

Simon Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

