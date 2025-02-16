First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

