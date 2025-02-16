Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Flex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Trading Up 0.3 %

Flex stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flex by 87.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.