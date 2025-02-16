Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 8.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.71. 3,669,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,184,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Specifically, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

