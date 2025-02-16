Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.80.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$63.64 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total value of C$746,178.83. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

