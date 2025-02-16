Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

