Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $465.87 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ FELE opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Electric
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.