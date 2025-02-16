Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 3.3 %

FMS stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

