Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 4.07.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.