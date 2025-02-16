Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 890,630 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 630,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,166,000 after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

