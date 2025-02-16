FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Femasys Issued By HC Wainwright

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Femasys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Femasys alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Femasys Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.59 on Friday. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Femasys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Femasys by 123.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.