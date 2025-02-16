FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Lifted by B. Riley

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CORZ. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,863,966 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

