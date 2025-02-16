GeneDx (WGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,173.74. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 126,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $8,973,629.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,719,692 shares in the company, valued at $192,499,799.76. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,202 shares of company stock worth $25,011,778 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

