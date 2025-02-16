Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

