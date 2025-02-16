Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 659,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

