Genuine Parts (GPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GPC opened at $124.87 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.
In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
