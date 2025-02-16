Genworth Financial (GNW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

