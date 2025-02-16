Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.69 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

