GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) versus Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GitLab has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of 50.13, indicating that its stock price is 4,913% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and Code Rebel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $579.91 million 18.98 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -211.97 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GitLab and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GitLab beats Code Rebel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Code Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

