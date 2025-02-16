Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,247 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,170,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

