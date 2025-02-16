Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 328 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $40.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

