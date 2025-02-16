Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,015 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,172,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.52 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $722.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

