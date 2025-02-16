Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

