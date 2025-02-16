Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16,654.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $90.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

