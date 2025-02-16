Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 21,592 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

