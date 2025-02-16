Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,848 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,761.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.