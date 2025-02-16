Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 632 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.