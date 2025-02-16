Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,509 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,243.54. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grail Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GRAL opened at $55.02 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

