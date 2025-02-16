Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,901 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

