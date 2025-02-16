Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

