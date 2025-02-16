Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

