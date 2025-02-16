Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 463.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.



