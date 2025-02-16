Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 186.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.92, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

