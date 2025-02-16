Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $120.56 and a 1-year high of $149.45.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.