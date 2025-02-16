Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,317,000 after purchasing an additional 344,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,628,000 after buying an additional 394,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after acquiring an additional 294,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the period.

JGRO opened at $84.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

