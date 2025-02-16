Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,917,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 497,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,075,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 911,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $643.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.64.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

