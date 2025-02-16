Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,118,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

