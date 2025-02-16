Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,195.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

