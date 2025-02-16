Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

