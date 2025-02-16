Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of AB High Yield ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

HYFI stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $38.79.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

