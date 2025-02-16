Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $933.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $934.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.