Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.69 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

